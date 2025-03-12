Daredevil: Born Again fans are reeling at episode 3's "brutal" ending: "It made me gasp in shock"

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Daredevil: Born Again just broke all of our hearts with that dramatic ending to episode 3 – and fans are reeling.

In the episode, we saw Matt Murdock successfully defend Hector Ayala, with Hector ultimately found not-guilty for the death of the police officer in episode 2. But, tragedy still awaited Hector, as, when he next suited up as White Tiger, he was gunned down by an assailant sporting the Punisher logo (read our who killed White Tiger explainer for more on that).

"Episode 3 was a true courtroom drama and I loved every second of it. This is a fantastic show and I'm so impressed with this episode. The ending was absolutely brutal and it made me gasp in shock. Great television," says one fan.

"EPISODE 3 of #DaredevilBornAgain is both POWERFUL and damn near HEARTBREAKING at the same time…" says another fan. "The way this show has managed to craft such a balance must be applauded. And man, what a performance by Kamar de los Reyes may he rest in peace."

"Marvel using the coqui tree frog sound over the credit after THAT ending PAY FOR MY THERAPY," says someone else – Hector spoke emotionally about the sound earlier in the episode.

It's certainly a tearjerker of an ending for Hector, and the Punisher link could be how Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle makes his reappearance in the show. We'll just have to wait and see.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Marvel Phase 5 show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up to date with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

You can also check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the entire season, or our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.