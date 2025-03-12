Warning: the following features spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3...

New Marvel show Daredevil: Born Again has been an emotional rollercoaster so far – and somehow we are still only three episodes in!

After killing off Matt Murdock's fan-favorite companion Foggy only minutes into the new season, another character bites the dust at the end of the third instalment – Hector Ayala, a.k.a. the vigilante known as the White Tiger.

During the episode we saw Murdock defend Hector (who is played by the late actor Kamar de los Reyes) as he is put on trial for killing a cop – of course, we know that he didn't murder him, instead the officer simply slipped onto the rail tracks during a scuffle. Thankfully the jury found Hector not guilty, seemingly convinced by the many people who shared stories of how he saved their lives as the masked hero White Tiger.

However, the joy at seeing Hector acquitted is short-lived as during the episode's final moments, we see someone shoot him dead, which will surely have repercussions that unravel during future chapters.

But who was it who fired that gun? Who killed the White Tiger? There are certainly some clues to dive into...

Did the Punisher kill White Tiger?

The end of the episode gives us a huge clue as to who may be behind Hector's death, as we see that the person who pulled the trigger is wearing a shirt with the Punisher's iconic skull logo on it. In fact, the show couldn't make it more obvious with the figure walking towards the camera, which closes in on that emblem.

Notably we don't see the face of this shadowy figure, but given that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle wears a shirt just like this while out on the streets as the Punisher, the series is clearly teasing that maybe he is the killer. Especially since we know that he does feature in Daredevil: Born Again but is yet to pop up – could this be setting up his appearance?

The question is though – why would Frank kill Hector? Right now that is unclear, however we do know that unlike Daredevil, the Punisher is totally happy killing people. Perhaps he is now a gun for hire? Or maybe after all of these years, he's decided it's time to clean up the streets of all other vigilantes since it doesn't seem to be lowering the crime levels.

One thing that is for sure, if it is indeed Frank who killed Hector, Matt Murdock will surely not be happy, setting the pair on a collision course.

Is the Punisher being framed? Did someone else kill the White Tiger?

Although Frank doesn't seem to have a reason to kill Hector right now, another group of people do – the corrupt cops who were trying to cover up the events of that night and are angry that the White Tiger was acquitted at the trial. Perhaps they decided to seek their revenge, with one of them pulling the trigger?

It certainly could be the case but why would the killer be wearing a Punisher shirt whilst doing so? Are they trying to frame Frank?

A clue from an earlier episode might indicate that this isn't the case as we saw one of the dirty cops sporting a Punisher tattoo. It seems that this group of corrupt officers are fanboys of the vigilante, but clearly have got the wrong end of the stick. Sure, the Punisher takes matters into his own hands when he feels that justice isn't being served, but he doesn't kill or attack innocent people in the same way that these corrupt cops have been.

It seems that these fanboys have been misusing the Punisher's logo, making it stand for something that Frank would never believe in. Maybe then one of these fans is the one who killed Hector, believing that they are following in the footsteps of the Punisher even though Frank would never do such a thing? Only time will tell...

