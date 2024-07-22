A kiss scene was filmed for Twisters, but Steven Spielberg asked for it to be cut

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell say a kiss scene between Kate and Tyler was filmed but ultimately cut – because of a note from Steven Spielberg.

"I think it's a Spielberg note, wasn’t it? I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually. I think there's something really wonderful about it feeling like there's a continuation," Edgar-Jones told Collider. "This isn't the end of their story. They're united by their shared passion for something."

Edgar-Jones plays Kate, a meteorologist and former storm chaser who links up with Powell's Tyler Owens, an internet-famous storm chaser. Together they attempt to launch barrels of sodium polyacrylate solution into a tornado to lessen its intensity.

The film, which serves as a sequel to the 1996 disaster film Twister starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, has been met with largely positive reviews with many commenting on Tyler and Kate's undeniable chemistry. Spielberg served as executive producer of the original film and championed the sequel's script, which was penned by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, The Boys in the Boat). In the original film, Hunt and Paxton do, in fact, share a kiss.

"I also think that this movie is not about them finding love. It's returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. So that's what you have at the end of the movie. They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated," Powell explained. "I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note. It's why that kid is still in this game. It's amazing."

