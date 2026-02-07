3 new to Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (Feb 6-8)

February is here, and there's no better way to hunker down from the cold weather than watching some of the best new movies on Prime Video this weekend. We're starting our picks with an all-time-great comedy, before adding in a dash of dreamy eccentricity, and finally capping it all off with one of the best action movies ever.

You can also dig into our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies on the biggest streaming platforms when you've finished your Prime Video marathon of three movies by beloved auteur directors that belong in the canon of great cinema, and which are also sure to entertain and captivate.

For more, make sure to check out our guides to the best shows on Prime Video and the best movies to watch on Prime Video right now.

The Big Lebowski

The Coen Brothers have directed a whole slew of beloved films that run the gamut from quirky and eccentric to absolutely harrowing, sometimes in the same movie. Now you've got a chance to watch one of the best movies in their oeuvre, with '90s cult classic The Big Lebowski landing on Prime Video.

If the Coen Brothers ever made a midnight movie, The Big Lebowski is it. Packed with endlessly quotable lines and hilariously memorable moments, it helped define the sense of humor of a generation of moviegoers. Whether you've seen it 50 times, or you've never given it a watch, now's the perfect time to hang out with The Dude and his hapless friends Walter and Donnie as they try to solve a mystery that may not even exist.

Watch The Big Lebowski here.

Blue Velvet

BLUE VELVET (1986) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

David Lynch's psychedelic noir Blue Velvet is one of his most dreamlike films, full of memorably intense scenes and performances that embody the late filmmaker's proclivity for haunting imagery and a plot that invites interpretation from the viewer. Now, just a over year after Lynch's passing, the film is hitting Prime Video.

Anchored by standout performances from David Lynch mainstay Kyle MacLachlan alongside Isabella Rosellini and Dennis Hopper, Blue Velvet is well worth a watch, especially if you've been looking for a way to dive into Lynch's catalogue. Put yourself in the headspace for an ethereal experience, turn down the lights, and let it rip.

Watch Blue Velvet here.

RoboCop

Robocop (1987) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

RoboCop is one of the best action movies of all time, full stop. A social satire that also manages to provide high octane thrills that are among the most brutally badass in the whole genre, RoboCop has it all: sci-fi, body horror, wild action, and cutting commentary, making it one of director Paul Verhoeven's masterpieces. And you don't have to stop at the first movie, as the entire RoboCop franchise is now steaming on Prime Video.

If you're somehow not aware (or not informed by the title), RoboCop is all about officer Alex Murphy, a dedicated police officer whose damaged body is turned into a cyborg cop with a set of inborn protocols that sometimes clash with the shred of his human personality that remains in his new form. When it comes to action movies, it's as good as it gets.

Watch RoboCop here.