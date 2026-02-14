3 new to Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (February 14–15)

News
By published

From a brand new rom com to an all time classic crime thriller

Kelly Rowland as Leah Caldwell and Cliff Smith as Jarrett Roy in Relationship Goals.
(Image credit: Ryan Fivish/Prime)

If you're planning a quiet weekend at home then this guide to three of the best new movies on Prime Video is for you. On this page we've pulled out three great titles, all of which are new to the streamer this month.

We're starting our selections with a romantic comedy starring Kelly Rowland from Destiny's Child and Method Man from the Wu-Tang Clan. We're following that up with a solid gold Coen Brothers classic, before wrapping things up with a tough action movie that will leave you buzzing with excitement.

Relationship Goals

Relationship Goals - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Relationship Goals - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Available: US/UK

Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland and Cliff "Method Man" Smith star in this buzzy romantic comedy. Rowland plays Leah Caldwell, a TV producer on a prestigious New York morning show. She is hoping to take the next step in her career and become the first female showrunner on the programme, but just as she thinks she has secured the role, Jarrett Roy (Smith) joins the network and becomes her immediate rival. Complicating matters significantly is the fact that Leah and Jarrett used to date.

Who will get the job? And will their rivalry rekindle their attraction? This is a romantic comedy, so you can probably guess the answer to that last one. Relationship Goals is a warm and funny movie that's sure to brighten your weekend.

Watch Relationship Goals.

Fargo

Fargo (1996) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Fargo (1996) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube
Watch On

Available: US/UK

The Coen Brothers have countless classics in their filmography, but Fargo is a strong contender for their best ever feature. This darkly comic thriller from 1996 is set in snowy Minnesota and follows a bungled kidnap plot, a tenacious cop – the always excellent Frances McDormand as the instantly iconic Marge Gunderson – and a lot of bloodshed. It's back on Prime Video now for the first time in a while and, if you've never seen it, you're in for a real treat.

Fargo served as the inspiration for the TV show of the same name by Noah Hawley. That's a great anthology series, very much in the same vein as the film. Still, the original remains a peerless classic and a movie that stands up to multiple viewings.

Watch Fargo.

Sisu

SISU - Official Trailer - Only In Cinemas Now - YouTube SISU - Official Trailer - Only In Cinemas Now - YouTube
Watch On

Available: US

This stripped down revenge thriller took a lot of us by surprise when it debuted in 2022. Jorma Tommila stars as Aatami Korpi, a gold prospector in Lapland who crosses paths with a gang of Waffen-SS. The Nazis harass Korpi, something that proves to be a big mistake when he mercilessly slaughters them all and then goes after their platoon, making inventive use of every weapon he has to hand. And that's kind of it.

The pleasure of Sisu (a Finnish word which means "stoic determination, grit, or bravery") is the dark humor and sheer energy with which its taciturn hero goes about offing the baddies. With the sequel, Sisu 2: Road to Revenge having released late last year, and now available to rent and buy digitally, it's a great time to revisit the beginning of this bloody saga.

Watch Sisu.

Comics Editor Will Salmon
Will Salmon

Recommendations for what to watch on Prime Video this weekend has come via Will Salmon, GamesRadar's Streaming Editor. Will has been writing about film and TV for the last 20 years in the pages of SFX magazine and online here and loves mystery, sci-fi, and horror series in particular. If you still need a hand with what to watch this weekend, here's a little quiz to help:

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Streaming Editor

Will Salmon is the Streaming Editor for GamesRadar+. He has been writing about film, TV, comics, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he launched the scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for well over a decade. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top