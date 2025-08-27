Sisu sequel gets a blood-soaked trailer that pits the Finnish murder machine against the Red Army officer who killed his family

Surprise breakout action hit Sisu is getting a sequel that hits later this year. And judging by the blood-soaked new trailer, actor Jorma Tommila's Aatami Korpi will have more than his hands full as he embarks on a new mission of revenge.

Written and directed by Jalmari Helander, who wrote and directed the original Sisu, Sisu: Road to Revenge brings back the movie's silent assassin, this time pitting him against the Red Army of the USSR and the officer responsible for the deaths of his family.

Here's the trailer:

SISU: Road to Revenge - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

And here's how Sony describes the plot of Sisu: Road to Revenge:

"Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, 'the man who refuses to die' (Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honor. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang from Don’t Breathe) comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues - a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces."

In the original Sisu, Aatami Korpi engages in a brutal campaign of violence against Nazis who are invading Finland. Essentially silent through the whole film, Korpi mows down dozens of enemies in a series of extremely over-the-top fight scenes.

Sisu: Road to Revenge seems to feature the same kind of high-octane action, this time with even more improbable and bloody kills. This time, however, he'll be going up against the Red Army of USSR. Historically, Finland suffered attempted invasions by both the Nazis and the USSR during WWII, with its own loyalties evolving through the conflict. Initially, Finland sided with the Nazis against the USSR, though they later joined the Allies in opposing Germany thanks to the Lapland War, a conflict between Finland and Germany.

Sisu: Road to Revenge hits theaters on November 21. While we wait, stay up to date on all the action movie news that's fit to print.