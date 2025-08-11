The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto says he's "always hopeful" that he could return as his Star Wars Sith the Stranger someday

The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto is still holding out hope that he could return as his Star Wars character The Stranger, a year after the show was canceled.

The Stranger was a mysterious Sith who was eventually unmasked as Jacinto's Qimir. Even more intriguingly, he turned out to be an apprentice of none other than Darth Plagueis the Wise.

Sadly, though, his story remains unfinished because The Acolyte was canceled after one season, despite ending on a huge cliffhanger.

"Always, always hopeful," Jacinto told Screen Rant, when asked if he was hopeful we could see the Stranger again. "I would love to run it back… A lot of fans out there being like, 'We love The Acolyte!' Like, 'Qimir come back!' Things like that, it's all love and it's so special. We'll put it out there. Fingers crossed."

Along with Jacinto, The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg in dual roles as twins Mae and Osha, Lee Jung-jae as Sol, Dafne Keen as Jecki, Charlie Barnett as Yord, and Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh.

"It's definitely, I think, overwhelming for all of us," Keen said earlier this year of the show's cancelation. "I think we were all very proud of what we created. I know I'm very proud [of my character], I was very proud of how my friend Amandla [Stenberg] handled the situation. And honestly, I'm a huge nerd myself, so I was just really happy that I got to play a Jedi. Bucket list ticked."

You can watch The Acolyte on Disney Plus now. Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits theaters next May. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's in store.