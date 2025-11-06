Star Wars: Visions features a full-circle nod to a famous Back to the Future moment

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 takes things full-circle with a hilarious Back to the Future Easter egg.

In the moment, which happens in "The Lost Ones," we see a character dressed up in a yellow outfit that bears a strong resemblance to a hazmat suit.

This is a throwback to Back to the Future, specifically the moment where Marty McFly dresses up to spook his father George and inspire him to write his sci-fi novels.

Marty calls himself Darth Vader and says he's "an extra-terrestrial from the planet Vulcan," which of course is a mixture of Star Wars and Star Trek lore. Marty also holds a cassette player, and, as you can see in the still below, the Visions character is also holding something that bears a strong resemblance to the device.

Favorite gag from the new #StarWarsVisions shorts. pic.twitter.com/twutFsqG7aNovember 3, 2025

This character only appears briefly as part of a mining process, so the crossover doesn't go any further. But, it is a nice call back to Back to the Future's original shoutout.

Visions is a non-canonical anthology show featuring episodes from a variety of different animation studios. "Well honestly I think the nice thing about Visions is that we're not trying to make this part of the ongoing canonical narrative. Some of these stories fit perfectly within canon. I mean that's the thing, we're not saying don't do that. I don't think we'd ever get things like The Duel if we tried to fit it into that," Visions executive producer James Waugh said recently.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is the franchise's return to the big screen. It's arriving next May.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's coming soon.