Star Wars: Visions producer says the show isn't concerned about the franchise's established canon: "I don’t think we'd ever get things like The Duel if we tried to fit it into that"

Star Wars: Visions might be part of the beloved sci-fi franchise, but, according to its executive producer James Waugh, it can stand on its own as it's not necessarily "part of the ongoing canonical narrative."

With Volume 3 now available to stream on Disney Plus, the show continues to wow fans with new and exciting stories set in a galaxy far, far away, through standalone episodes each created by a different studio. Waugh recently explained that Visions is not too concerned with preserving Star Wars' established canon.

"Well honestly I think the nice thing about Visions is that we're not trying to make this part of the ongoing canonical narrative. Some of these stories fit perfectly within canon. I mean that's the thing, we're not saying don't do that. I don't think we'd ever get things like The Duel if we tried to fit it into that," he said in an interview with Anime Corner.

The Duel was part of the show's first volume, released back in 2021, with the story set in a reimagined galaxy with an alternate history pulled from Japanese lore that blends Star Wars with feudal Japan. Season 3 includes a sequel titled The Duel: Payback.

"We wanted people to celebrate what they love about Star Wars and so you know that was very clearly a love letter to Kurosawa and George Lucas," Waugh continued. "I'm open to bringing in things from the expanded universe into Visions because it meant something to that person from that cultural perspective.

"I think it's liberating and where we really try to hold the line is in Star Wars. Like if I think Star Wars still speaks at a very universal mythic level and I think it should always do that. And so that's where we try to find and steer our stories too. But I'm less worried about something directly contradicting something in this space, if the story warrants it within the unique expression of Star Wars Visions."

Star Wars: Visions volume 3 is currently streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, including The Mandalorian and Grogu.