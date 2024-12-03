Star Wars just introduced a mysterious new planet in Skeleton Crew, and fans already have big theories about it

Skeleton Crew fans already have some big theories about Star Wars' mysterious new planet.

Taking place at the same time as The Mandalorian, the show follows Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), as they set off on an adventure through the galaxy after discovering something incredible.

The youngsters' homeworld was introduced in the Disney Plus series, which premiered on December 2 in the US: At Attin, a seemingly safe, surprisingly mundane-looking place that doesn't look too dissimilar to what we Earthlings would call the suburbs. In interviews leading up to release, creators Jon Watts and Chris Ford described it coyly as "the crown jewel of the Old Republic".

"The mystery of At Attin intrigues me," one viewer said on Reddit, prompting a thread of speculation. "Seems like no one gets in or out, and it's been frozen in time since the Republic days. Is it controlled by a dystopian government? Or is it stuck in some sort of space time anomaly separate from the rest of the galaxy..."

"Take one test and be assigned an occupation for life? Dad getting oddly stressful reviews? Too many droids everywhere, and talk of 'the barrier' seem to be subtle hints at this," replied another.

"The culture seems technocratic and controlled as well as vaguely totalitarian," said a third. "Maybe they might be a planet of Old Republic loyalists who cut themselves [off] when the Empire raised, but took things way far and become something they were against. May even be a separatist world that was taken over by [rogue] droids and broke of from their masters and they have worked to freeze the planet socially in time."

Others aren't entirely sure At Attin is a planet at all, with a fourth chiming in: "Did we see that it was actually a planet? I feel like they took off and kept going. But did we look back?" Many think it could be some sort of space station or even a large ship, which would explain why the adults are forced down certain career paths.

"A Talon Karrde/Jorge Cardas type library of secrets and information would be a TREASURE to Palpatine or any other person seeking power in the galaxy, thus the 'Treasure Planet' legend," said a fifth.

"I think it's a secret First Order base. A lot of people doing data work, droids everywhere, 'leaving the barrier' is bad," claimed another, a theory that was quickly disputed: "First Order was fairly anti-alien IIRC, no way Neel and his family are allowed to be suburbanites in a First Order society."

Skeleton Crew continues on December 10, with episodes dropping weekly. Ensure you don't miss one with our Skeleton Crew release schedule. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows heading our way.