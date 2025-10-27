Star Wars actor Rosario Dawson says Ahsoka Tano will continue "getting back into her joy" in Ahsoka season 2

Rosario Dawson has teased Ahsoka season 2

Ahsoka
(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Rosario Dawson has talked about her Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka season 2, and it sounds like we're going to see a lighter version of Snips.

"She had a more of a strong gravitas at the beginning, and she was a little bit more unflappable," Dawson shared at Comic-Con Scotland. "And I'm liking that she's relaxing, she's kind of getting back into her joy. I think those moments with Hayden [Christensen] and Anakin were so important for her to heal something so she could be more present. And that's what I'm really enjoying. I think we get to explore that a lot more in the second season… I'm really glad that we get to add more joy into her life and see her relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has."

