Star Wars actor Rosario Dawson says Ahsoka Tano will continue "getting back into her joy" in Ahsoka season 2

Rosario Dawson has talked about her Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka season 2, and it sounds like we're going to see a lighter version of Snips.

"She had a more of a strong gravitas at the beginning, and she was a little bit more unflappable," Dawson shared at Comic-Con Scotland. "And I'm liking that she's relaxing, she's kind of getting back into her joy. I think those moments with Hayden [Christensen] and Anakin were so important for her to heal something so she could be more present. And that's what I'm really enjoying. I think we get to explore that a lot more in the second season… I'm really glad that we get to add more joy into her life and see her relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has."

In Ahsoka season 1, Anakin Skywalker showed up to pull his one-time Padawan into the World Between Worlds after she lost a fight against Baylan Skoll. Afterwards, Ahsoka emerged in an all-white outfit, looking very Gandalf the White.

Christensen has already confirmed that he'll be back for season 2, though not much is known about the plot yet. What we do know is that Admiral Ackbar will also appear, and he'll face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn, while the behind-closed-doors first look at Star Wars Celebration 2025 teased battles across two galaxies. And, after the tragic death of Ray Stevenson, Game of Thrones's Rory McCann will take over the role of Baylan Skoll.

"You know, I'm not sure what I can say, other than I'm in this season a bit more, which is fun," Hera Syndulla actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead said recently. "I'm definitely in on the action, as you say, quite a bit more, which was great to have a Hera really, kind of like, you know, getting some stuff done. So yeah, I honestly, I'm not gonna say much more than that, just because I've not [been] given my guidelines yet. So I'm gonna leave it at that. But it was so much fun. I just finished it, and it was an absolute blast. I loved every minute of it. So I can't wait for people to see it."

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't have a release date just yet. Next up for Star Wars is Visions Volume 3, which hits Disney Plus this October 29. After that, it's time for the franchise to return to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

You can keep up to date with everything else the franchise has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.