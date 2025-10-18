Ahsoka star offers exciting update about her character in season 2: "I'm definitely in on the action quite a bit more"

Ahsoka season 2 is heading to our screens very soon, with one character set to have a bigger role in the upcoming episodes. We're talking about New Republic General Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who in the previous season had to balance her duties and her loyalty to her friends, with almost being court-martialed for disobeying orders.

We don't know what's in store for the character in the new season, but Winstead has recently offered an exciting update, teasing a bigger spotlight on Hera.

"You know, I'm not sure what I can say, other than I'm in this season a bit more, which is fun," she told Collider. "I'm definitely in on the action, as you say, quite a bit more, which was great to have a Hera really, kind of like, you know, getting some stuff done. So yeah, I honestly, I'm not gonna say much more than that, just because I've not [been] given my guidelines yet. So I'm gonna leave it at that. But it was so much fun. I just finished it, and it was an absolute blast. I loved every minute of it. So I can't wait for people to see it."

As Winstead mentioned, filming on season 2 has now wrapped. Sabine Wren star Natasha Liu Bordizzo celebrated the occasion earlier this month with a behind-the-scenes picture, while lead star Rosario Dawson shared a brief look of the cast wrap party on her Instagram stories.

Plot details are still under wraps, but the Star Wars Celebration held earlier this year unveiled some exciting news about season 2. Dave Filoni revealed that Admiral Ackbar is making a comeback to fight against Grand Admiral Thrawn, while Game of Thrones star Rory McCann takes over the role of Baylan from the late Ray Stevenson. Additionally, Hayden Christensen confirmed that Anakin will return.

"It is so good, it's beautiful, it’s thrilling, it's adventurous, it's romantic. It is all the things that you want from an epic story," Bryce Dallas Howard, who has directed two episodes of the new season, said during a public appearance in September.

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which releases on the big screen next May 22. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.