Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson shares cast wrap party photo as season 2 director Bryce Dallas Howard describes the new episodes as "thrilling" and "romantic"

Ahsoka season 2 is going to be "thrilling" and "romantic", according to director Bryce Dallas Howard, and now we can't wait to see what's in store for the new episodes. The Star Wars show is returning to Disney Plus next year, and it seems it might be packing some exciting surprises for fans.

"I just finished shooting two episodes for Ahsoka season 2 this summer," Howard said during an appearance at the LA Comic-Con last weekend (via Twitter). "It is so good, it's beautiful, it’s thrilling, it's adventurous, it's romantic. It is all the things that you want from an epic story," she added.

The actor and filmmaker, who has experience in the sci-fi franchise after directing three episodes of The Mandalorian and most recently an episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, has now left her mark in two episodes of the upcoming new season of Ahsoka.

"I adore Dave Filoni. I would do anything [with him]," she continued during the public event at Los Angeles Convention Center. "Just got to finish that up and working on the cut, and it is one of the greatest privileges and joys of my life, getting to play in that sandbox".

Meanwhile, Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson reshared a wrap party photo on her Instagram stories featuring her co-stars in the Star Wars show:

(Image credit: Instagram)

With filming now wrapped, we're hoping to get more details about what we can expect from Ahsoka season 2.

For now, we know that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, while Admiral Ackbar will face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn. Earlier this year, we even got a behind closed doors first look teasing some giant droids and battles across galaxies.

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else in store.