Scrapped Star Wars show The Acolyte cost $230.8 million, new report reveals

Canceled Star Wars show The Acolyte cost almost a quarter of a billion dollars, according to a new report.

Per Forbes, the overall cost of the show, which was filmed in the UK, was £190.8 million, which translates to $230.8 million at the time of the earning reports' filings, or $256.7 million by today's rates. While some filings are still to come, Forbes says this is pretty much the complete spend on the show, with only "minimal costs" left to be reported.

While the exact budget of the show isn't specified, a previous report from Forbes indicated that The Acolyte ran over budget. According to the publication, while the show stayed within its budget before filming began, it exceeded it once cameras actually got rolling, with costs by September 24, 2023 (before post-production work was complete) putting it on course to be over budget.

However, since Disney was able to claim credit of $43.8 million back, thanks to shooting in the UK, its final spend is $187 million rather than the full cost of production. Still, that's a pretty steep price tag.

While the Star Wars show was the second-most watched Disney Plus release of 2024, it was ultimately canceled due to low viewership – despite ending on a massive cliffhanger.

But, even though it was canceled, Manny Jacinto, who played enigmatic Sith Lord the Stranger in the series, is keen to return. "Always, always hopeful," Jacinto has said previously of seeing the Stranger again. "I would love to run it back… A lot of fans out there being like, 'We love The Acolyte!' Like, 'Qimir come back!' Things like that, it's all love and it's so special. We'll put it out there. Fingers crossed."

The rest of the cast includes Amandla Stenberg in dual roles as twins Osha and Mae, Lee Jung-jae as Sol, Charlie Barnett as Yord, and Dafne Keen as Jecki.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits the big screen on May 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows to fill out your watchlist.