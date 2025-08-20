Rogue One star Riz Ahmed says Tony Gilroy considered giving him a cameo in Andor season 2, but "it would've thrown all the timeline off": "Everyone gets a cameo apart from your old pal, Riz"

Star Wars prequel series Andor featured plenty of familiar faces from Rogue One – but not Riz Ahmed, who played Imperial defector Bodhi Rook.

"I spoke to [showrunner] Tony Gilroy about this afterwards," Ahmed told Inverse. "I was like, 'Yeah, thanks a lot, bud. Everyone gets a cameo apart from your old pal, Riz.' He was like, 'Actually, I thought about it, but it would’ve thrown all the timeline off and it would’ve unpicked a lot of the plotting.'"

"Much like Bodhi Rook, I’m willing to sacrifice myself for the greater cause here: the story making sense," he added.

In the 2016 movie, Cassian Andor's path crosses with Bodhi's when he travels to Jedha with Jyn Erso to rescue him after learning that he has intel on the Death Star – which backs up what he hears from Luthen and Kleya at the end of Andor season 2.

Jyn, played by Felicity Jones, also doesn't appear in Andor, and it's for similar reasons. "In the end, I realized if people didn't absolutely have to be there, they shouldn't," Gilroy previously said when asked about Rogue One cameos. "And it would've been lame to bring Jyn back as a cameo. That would've been really disrespectful in a way. I'd rather honor Rogue and keep it straight."

Next up from the galaxy far, far away is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.