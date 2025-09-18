New Star Wars show will unite the Skywalker family for the first time: "This may be the only opportunity to ever see the Skywalker family unit"

Disney's upcoming Star Wars show, Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, is breaking boundaries in the Galaxy Far Far Away in more ways than one, as in addition to making Obi-Wan Kenobi evil, the show will unite the Skywalker family for the first time.

Yes, you read that right, the show has thrown the Star Wars timeline out of the window and will bring together Anakin, Padmé, Luke, and Leia Skywalker on screen. “This may be the only opportunity to ever see the Skywalker family unit, to get all four of them interacting with each other," said writer and executive producer Benji Samit in an interview with StarWars.com. " It felt like something that maybe we could be the only ones to show that to the fans and to ourselves.”

This has never happened before, as in the Star Wars universe, Padmé died shortly after giving birth to twins Luke and Leia Skywalker. So the two never really knew their mother at all. As for their father, Anakin, the Jedi turned to the dark side before the twins were born. However, Luke did meet his father eventually in one of the most memorable scenes in film history. However, Anakin had turned into something completely different by that point.

(Image credit: Disney)

So, how is the show able to do this? Those who watched the first season of Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will know that the show doesn't follow the Star Wars rulebook or timeline, but explores the characters we know and love in situations we would never see in the live-action Wars universe. When asked where LEGO Star Wars fits on the timeline, star Tony Revolori, who voices Dev Greebling in the series, replied, "Nowhere and everywhere."

However, as Padmé Amidala was not included in the first season of Rebuild the Past, the show's creators thought it would be fun to introduce her in season 2 in a fun way. "Pirates are such a big part of Star Wars,” said Samit later in the interview, "but we wanted to do our fun more Lego-ish take and that's where she came from.”

To see exactly how the Skywalker family reunion plays out, you can watch all episodes of Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past on Disney Plus from September 19. For more, check out how to watch the Star Wars movies in order, and keep up with upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.