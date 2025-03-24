New Andor season 2 trailer is an intense new look at the returning Star Wars show that sees the Rebels discover the Death Star
A new Andor trailer is here, and it's seriously intense
A new look at Andor season 2 is here, and it's a seriously intense trailer spotlighting the Rebellion as it heats up.
To the tune of a a blaring alarm, the trailer gives us a fresh look at Cassian Andor himself, along with Luthen Rael, Bix Caleen, Saw Gerrera, and Mon Mothma, while Syril Karn, Dedra Meero, and Orson Krennic also all appear on the side of the Imperials.
We see what looks to be Mon Mothma's dramatic, anti-Empire speech in the Senate, which leads to the unification of the Rebellion (as seen in Star Wars Rebels), as well as a Rebel warning "they're building a weapon," which is most likely the Death Star. Then there are stormtroopers, security droids, and more. In short, get ready for plenty of action when Andor returns in just a few weeks.
Andor season 2 will lead directly into Rogue One, and it will also show a tragedy that has never been depicted before – the Ghorman Massacre, a pivotal moment on the Star Wars timeline that sees stormtroopers massacre protesters. "Ghorman, interestingly, is canonical but completely undescribed. It's a total blank slate. There's also a bit of confusion about the Ghorman Massacre, and what is the Ghorman Massacre? There's a lot of confusion within canon," showrunner Tony Gilroy said recently. "So, it was an opportunity to rebuild in a really significant way. It's a very significant part of our show that can do a lot of different things for us."
The Star Wars show arrives on Disney Plus this April 22 in a triple episode premiere. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars shows and movies for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.
