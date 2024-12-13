Jude Law's Skeleton Crew character alias features an Easter egg that goes all the way back to a forgotten 1977 Star Wars comic

In Skeleton Crew episode 3, we learn that Jude Law's mysterious Star Wars character, named Jod, also goes by the alias Crimson Jack. As it turns out, that's a name with a long history in the galaxy far, far away.

In fact, as StarWars.com points out in a trivia breakdown of episode 3, it was first used in a Marvel Star Wars comic from 1977. "A more modern version of Crimson Jack has appeared in recent comics, who bears no resemblance to Jod, indicating Jod has a habit of not being who he says he is," the site adds.

That might not come as a huge surprise, considering that, when Jod first meets Wim, Neel, KB, and Fern, he pretends to be a Jedi. If he's still lying about his identity, that might mean he has another secret to hide – could he be a survivor of Order 66? Of course, it's entirely possible that Jod is actually just a serial liar, or that he's on the run from his old pirate gang and using a range of aliases to stay safe. Time will tell.

"Jude is so good in this show because it feels like he already existed in the Star Wars universe for years and years and brought him over to our show," co-showrunner Jon Watts recently told GamesRadar+. "We wanted to create a really mysterious, layered character and I think, in his performance, he brings all of those flavors to it."

Skeleton Crew drops a new episode on Disney Plus weekly, and you can keep up to date with our Skeleton Crew release schedule .

In the meantime, check out our Skeleton Crew review for our spoiler-free verdict, or our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.