Skeleton Crew's creators explain why Jude Law's character doesn't show up until the final 10 seconds of episode 2: "We wanted you to feel like you're already lost and on an adventure"

Skeleton Crew creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford break down why Jude Law's mysterious character doesn't emerge until the closing moments of the second episode.

With the gang locked up in the brig on the pirate-infested planet of Borgo, it appears their situation is dire. But, suddenly, a beacon of hope – as Jude Law's robe-wearing character steps out of the shadows and uses the Force to snatch away a jail key.

"I was thinking about [not introducing Jude Law's Jod until the end of episode 2]. I mean, when we wrote that, we didn't know it would be Jude Law. This character will show up, that'll be so cool. And then later you go, 'I wish I had more.'" Ford says in an interview with GamesRadar+. Watts jokes, "Why didn't we put Jude Law in every scene?"

Expanding on why the vast majority of Skeleton Crew's two-episode premiere is so kid-centric, Watts explained, "We wanted to really root the show in the perspective of the kids. We wanted to feel like you're already lost and on an adventure with them [by the time] they meet Jude."

On the appeal of Jude Law's character, Watts adds, "Jude is so good in this show because it feels like he already existed in the Star Wars universe for years and years and brought him over to our show. We wanted to create a really mysterious, layered character and I think, in his performance, he brings all of those flavors to it."

