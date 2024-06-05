Andor star teases a "bigger and smarter" second season of the Star Wars show

Adria Arjona can't reveal much about Andor season 2 – but she's done a good job of raising our expectations for the next installment of the Star Wars show, regardless.

"I’m so scared to talk about Andor," Arjona said, laughing, in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar . "But all I can say is that this second season is just so much bigger and smarter – and it even surprised me."

Arjona plays mechanic Bix Caleen in the Disney Plus series, alongside Diego Luna's titular rebel spy Cassian Andor. A prequel to the 2016 movie Rogue One, the series is set five years earlier during the formation of the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire. The show's cast also includes Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller, Stellan Skarsgård, and Genevieve O'Reilly.

Andor season 1 was a critical hit when it hit Disney Plus in 2022 and the second season finally wrapped filming earlier this year after delays due to the WGA writers' strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Series creator Tony Gilroy recently said that it was the most "important" work he's ever done.

As for Arjona, her most recent project is Hit Man, an action rom-com co-starring Glen Powell and directed by Richard Linklater, which is currently in theaters before hitting Netflix on June 7. She can also be seen in Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut that releases this August, alongside Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, and Christian Slater.

Andor season 2 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.