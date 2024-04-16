Andor season 2 gets a new update, as the Star Wars show creator calls it the most "important" work he's ever done

Andor season 2 wrapped filming earlier this year, and in a new interview, creator Tony Gilroy shared that they’re "finishing" the second half now.

Speaking to the Writers Guild of America East, he also reflected on how the Star Wars show is the most important work of his career so far. He was at the ceremony to receive the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement.

"I’ve been on Andor for five years now, we’re finishing the second half," Gilroy shared. "I’ve had a lot of fun over the years, but I don’t know whether I’ve ever done anything as important as these 24 hours of storytelling we’re doing now. I don’t know if it’s just ‘cause it’s a thing I’m on, but I don’t think so. I’ve never had a chance to work this big before."

The first half – Andor season 1 – was released in 2022 and told Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) story across 12 episodes. Season 2 is currently in post-production and will bring the rebel’s story right up to the first moments of Rogue One.

Currently, there’s no release date for season 2 but recently Stellan Skarsgård teased the second season to us, sharing a potential release window. "It will probably be out towards the end of the year or early next," he told us, adding that he views the show as "Star Wars for grown-ups".

For more on the galaxy far, far away, check out our guides to the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, as well as our breakdown of the Star Wars timeline.