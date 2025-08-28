Andor accidentally created a Rogue One plot hole involving K-2SO, but Tony Gilroy has explained why it still works

Andor creator Tony Gilroy has explained why a Rogue One plothole isn't really a plothole at all.

In Andor season 2, K-2SO takes a lot of blaster fire without being affected during the Ghorman Massacre. But, in Rogue One, K-2SO is actually killed by blaster fire while the rebels infiltrate Scarif, meaning the show has inadvertently created a plot hole.

"The Rebels don't have any weapons of the magnitude and the caliber that they have at Scarif," Gilroy explained to Backstory Magazine, effectively closing up that plot hole.

Andor has been the recipient of some high-profile praise recently, with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal recently taking to his Instagram account to say: "Unforgivably late to this party. The best political thriller series maybe ever?" Plus, Ewan McGregor has recently joked that he'd love to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Andor season 3 – though, sadly, the Rogue One prequel will not be returning for a third season (and that would potentially break the Star Wars timeline, anyway).

They're not alone in their praise, either, with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently calling the show "this year’s highlight."

"Far and away the best of the Star Wars spinoffs. Looked gorgeous, Diego Luna was first rate, and there was a realism and tension to the story that was sadly lacking in most of the other spinoffs. It’s nice to see someone doing science fiction right," he wrote.

Next up for live-action Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits theaters next May. Ahsoka season 2 is also on the way, though there's no release date for that just yet.