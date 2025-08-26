Even though it would break the timeline, Ewan McGregor wants to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Andor season 3: "There's always a chance if Disney is listening"

It's unlikely that Andor will be coming back after season 2, but Star Wars star Ewan McGregor is asking Disney to reconsider. The actor says he wants to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a potential Andor season 3, although he is aware that there might be some timeline issues.

During an appearance at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, McGregor revealed he has finally caught up with the show, and he enjoyed it so much he wishes he could be part of it in the future.

"I missed it when it came out. And I don't know, I always come to things later," he told the Canadian audience (via Collider). "It's just the way I am. If everybody's talking about something, I'm like, 'Yeah, I'll see that later.' And then when I watch it, you know, a year later, I'm like, 'This is really good.' And it was like, 'Yeah, that's what we were all saying a year ago.'

"But I did. I watched Andor and I watched the first episode of it at home with my little boy, and then I realized what everyone was talking about. And then watched all of the whole of the first season and all of the second season just on my own without him, because I couldn't wait to get through it all. You know, he watched bits of it with me, but I thought it was great. I really liked it."

His love for the show led him to think about a potential Obi-Wan comeback. The actor "got really excited" thinking about this possibility. After all, the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries on Disney Plus is set not too long before the events of Andor on the Star Wars timeline. "I was thinking, 'I think I'm in this timeline. I think I could be in season 3.' I was super excited, and then I realized, 'Oh no'," he explained, likely realising the show is not expected to return for a new season, and also, that a season 3 would bump up against A New Hope.

"Maybe if there was, I could have squeezed in there, if only," he continued. "There's always a chance that maybe there's a story that's happening at the same time where it kind of crosses over. So there's always a chance if Disney is listening – hypothetically, hypothetically. Come on, Disney."

Unfortunately, creator Tony Gilroy revealed last May that he has no plans for a third season. "I don’t think [I'll return]. I’ve been doing it for 10 years now, between Rogue and this," he said.

McGregor is not the first Star Wars actor to praise the beloved show. The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal recently took to social media to celebrate Andor, saying: "Unforgivably late to this party. The best political thriller series maybe ever?"

Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin also said last month that "Andor was this year's highlight", praising "a realism and tension to the story" that was "sadly lacking" in most of the Star Wars shows.

Following a critically-acclaimed season 2, the show received 14 Emmy nominations, the third-most of any Star Wars show after the first two seasons of The Mandalorian.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits the big screen on May 22, 2026. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.