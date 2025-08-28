Ahsoka season 2 star says the Star Wars show is "in the middle of filming," and hints that Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll will reunite

Ivanna Sakhno, who plays Shin Hati in the Ahsoka show, has given a very exciting update on filming for the second installment.

At the end of Ahsoka, Shin Hati was abandoned by her mentor Baylan Skoll on Peridea, leaving her stranded and alone. Following the death of Baylan actor Ray Stevenson, Game of Thrones star Rory McCann has stepped in to play his character, as confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

"We're in the middle of filming right now. I'm reporting to you from London, so I... get to see Rory nearly daily at the moment, and he has been amazing to work with," Sakhno told The Direct. "I will have his work speak for itself, but he is definitely a gift for us to have. And there couldn't have been anyone better to take on this role."

This seemingly suggests that Shin will indeed reunite with Baylan again in season 2, but that remains to be seen.

Not much is known about Ahsoka season 2 just yet, but we do know that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, Admiral Ackbar will face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn, and there was even a behind closed doors first look at Celebration teasing giant droids and battles across galaxies.

"You know, there's absolutely nothing that I can speak on at the moment, and I wish I could share with you something at least, because it's such an exciting time for us to be back together, and we're currently in the middle of filming it," Sakhno previously told GamesRadar+. "All I can say is that it is bigger and even more in-depth, and I'm really excited for people to see it. It means the world."

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.