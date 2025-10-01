Star Wars fans are wondering what Dawn of the Jedi director's big new Paramount deal means for the future of his Jedi origin movie

Director James Mangold may have just signed a big new deal with Paramount Pictures, but fans are wondering what that means for his other, long-gestating franchise projects for other studios.

As previously reported by Deadline, Mangold has now signed an overall deal with Paramount to "develop, direct, and produce feature film projects," but he's still currently attached to direct Dawn of the Jedi for Lucasfilm and a Swamp Thing movie for DC Studios.

According to Gizmodo, Mangold "remains attached and available to develop all his other projects," but it seems likely that his focus will be with potential new movies at Paramount – starting with High Side, a re-team with A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet.

"I do not believe that this film will be made," wrote one fan on Twitter, while another wrote "It was the only beacon of hope we had after Andor…."

Dawn of the Jedi, set 25,000 years before the prequel trilogy and following the inception of the guardians of justice, was first announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2023. Since then, updates have been few and far between. By comparison, Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter, announced only a few months earlier, is currently filming and scheduled to be released in 2027.

"He got delayed a bit because of [A Complete Unknown] and the awards season," Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said of Mangold's movie earlier this year. "You have to accommodate top talent to a certain extent. And quality is so important with what it is we're trying to do. I like to wait for people that I think are passionate and really good to step into Star Wars."

Dawn of the Jedi doesn't have a release date yet.