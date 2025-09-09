Oscar Isaac wouldn't mind returning as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron alongside Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter: "I'm ready for it. Let me know when"

Get George Lucas on the phone, stat! Oscar Isaac says he would be down to return as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in Star Wars: Starfighter – the latest feature-length project in the franchise.

When asked whether he'd like to reunite with Ryan Gosling and return to the Star Wars universe, Isaac enthusiastically told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at TIFF: "I'm ready for it. Let me know when."

Isaac made his Star Wars debut in The Force Awakens, and went on to reprise the role in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Poe is an X-wing fighter pilot for the Resistance who ends up bringing renegade stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) and Jakku scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley) to fight against the First Order. It would actually make sense for Isaac to join the cast of Starfighter, given that director Shawn Levy previously said that the new movie will take place "five or six years" after.

Starfighter was officially announced Star Wars Celebration 2025, with Levy at the helm and Jonathan Tropper set to pen the script. The full cast list consists of Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. We don't know too much about the plot just yet, but we do know that it's "an all-new standalone adventure" and "original story set in a period of time never before explored."

Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled for release on May 28, 2027. In the meantime, check out our rundown of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.