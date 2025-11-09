Vince Gilligan knows how he wants the Pluribus ending to go, but the Breaking Bad creator "isn't precious" about it either: "If we come up with a better way to end this thing, we will"

We may be only two episodes in on Pluribus, but there's already discussion around how the show might end. Coming from the mind of Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, he has a notion about how to wrap the series up, but things could shift over the course of the story.

Essentially, Gilligan's got something on the board for the Pluribus ending, however, he’s keenly aware he has a whole writing room with him, who could come up with something better. "I think we have a pretty good idea of where it should end," he tells Variety.

"One of the most important things I can do in the writers' room is not be too precious about the ideas," he then states. "If we come up with a better way to end this thing, we will." Given how early we are in the narrative, it's both nice to know there’s a destination already planned, and that another direction is possible.

Pluribus — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Better Call Saul regular Rhea Seehorn heads up the show, playing a romantic-fantasy author who finds themselves as one of only a few humans to escape assimilation into a hive mind. Pluribus fuses sci-fi, drama and black comedy in its depiction of her coping with the cataclysmic event and navigating the fallout.

The first two episodes have been incredibly well-received, our own Pluribus season 1 review calling it "one of the year's best dramas." Apple TV has committed to two seasons already, and so far, that seems a wise investment.

