Breaking Bad creator's new show Pluribus debuts to a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score as viewers say its first episode is "one of the best pilots in recent memory"

Pluribus has only just arrived on Apple TV Plus, but critics and viewers are already calling it the best show of the year. The new sci-fi series from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan stars Rhea Seehorn as "the most miserable person on Earth" who must "save the world from happiness".

With two episodes now available to stream, Pluribus has landed a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (from 27 reviews), while the first reactions online couldn't have been more positive. "Pluribus is going to win so, so many awards. One of the best pilots in recent memory, maybe ever," said a viewer on Twitter.

"PLURIBUS has one of the greatest first episodes of television I’ve ever seen. Wow," wrote another, while a third called it "easily the best new TV series of the year" and praised its lead performance: "Rhea Seehorn creates a totally unique antiheroine: a mix of righteous, messy humanity and ugliness. It’s brilliant."

In our Pluribus review, we praised the "genuinely original science fiction show" which is "unlike anything else on TV right now", as well as "Rhea Seehorn's excellent central performance" and a story that is as "funny and thrilling as Vince Gilligan's previous work".

"This is easily one of the year's best and most enjoyable US dramas, and a distinctive, singular vision. In an era where small screen science fiction is mainly characterized by franchise spin-offs, and adaptations of established properties, Pluribus is – like its protagonist – truly one-of-a-kind," we wrote.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Gilligan said he couldn't have made Pluribus a decade ago. "I know, 10 years ago, I couldn't have made this show. Because this show is bigger than anything I've ever made before," he stated.

"The scope of it is globetrotting, world-spanning," Gilligan continued. "I think we've learned – my producers and I, together – to be better producers over the years… The size of this thing is not something we would have attempted or could have succeeded at maybe five or 10 years ago."

Pluribus premieres today on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes dropping every Friday. For more, check our Pluribus release schedule, and discover our picks for the best TV shows on Apple TV.