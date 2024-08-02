Umbrella Academy star teases how the threat in the final season is different from what has come before

The dysfunctional family of former superheroes is back for one final season on August 8 as The Umbrella Academy returns to our screens. While the ending of season 3 found the heroes in a dimension in which they have no powers, that doesn't mean they won't have to step up again in the show's last episodes.

The series' cast are tight-lipped about any possible spoilers, but Luther actor Tom Hopper has shared how season 4's threat is different from many The Umbrella Academy have faced before.

"A big part of it is that it's internal this time. It's not an external source. I guess it's similar to the first season in that the problem is within us," Hopper explains, speaking to GamesRadar+.

Throughout the series' four seasons, the group have saved the world from various catastrophes, including one of the siblings, Viktor (Elliot Page), nearly blowing up the moon in season 1.

A group of super-powered adoptive siblings miraculously born to women who weren't pregnant before giving birth, the show sees them dealing with world-ending threats and their childhood trauma from their time as superheroes. The main cast is made up of Page alongside Hopper, as well as David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min.

With the siblings' relationships often being dysfunctional throughout the show, season 4 will undoubtedly see their bonds develop in interesting ways as they adjust to life without powers.

Given how little about the final season the cast are able to reveal, there's sure to be plenty more surprises in store.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All six episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 4 stream on Netflix from August 8.