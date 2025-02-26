Stranger Things season 5 is so top secret, even Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown won't see the full episodes before their release

You might think that being the star of one of Netflix's most popular shows comes with some perks. However, Millie Bobby Brown has shared that she's planning on watching the final season of Stranger Things when it arrives on Netflix later this year, just like the rest of us.

"They would never do that, we haven’t done that for 10 years," she told Variety when they asked if she'll see the episodes early. "I don’t think they’re going to start on the last season." She then added: "I see it when it comes out just like everyone else does. I kind of like that though."

Stranger Things season 5 will bring the Netflix show to an end, wrapping up Eleven and co.'s storylines in one final chapter. No release date has been confirmed yet, but the streamer has confirmed it's coming in 2025, but the Duffer brothers aren't as sure.

"A lot of it hasn’t been decided, in terms of exactly the release dates and cadence. That’s one reason I’m not allowed to talk about it," Matt Duffer told Variety about release plans back in January. "We’re getting on a call in about a couple weeks about it. I just know it was very important for us and Netflix that we get it out this year. But even that is quite the push."

Next up for Brown is The Electric State, which she stars in with Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito. Directed by the Russo brothers, it follows an orphaned teenager called Michelle (Brown) who is searching for her long-lost brother with the help of a mysterious robot. It's based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.

The Electric State releases on March 14, 2025. For more, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to watch now.