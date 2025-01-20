Silo showrunner agrees season 2 was too dark and promises "we will be outdoors" more in season 3

Naming a show Silo, Apple's dystopian series was always expected to be a little dim visually, but season 2 turned things right down when Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) visited the nearly abandoned Silo 17.

Given the future (or past) plot threads that were teased in the show's season 2 finale, showrunner Graham Yost promises that we're finally going to go outside and stay there longer than before.

By returning to a time before humanity needed to stay underground, Yost promised TV Line that we will see what Juliette and the rest of the world have missed in season 3. “So yes, we will be outdoors, and we will be in the world, and there will be sunshine,” the showrunner assured, still not specifying when and where that will be taking place.

Its inclusion is set to be handled delicately too, which Yost revealed was something executive producer and writer Fred Golan was taking into great consideration. “Something that Fred Golan said was, ‘Let’s make every effort to make the world that we see outside beautiful so that we’re reminded of what’s been lost.'”

It'll be a blinding wake-up call for audiences who have spent most of the show beneath the surface for the last two seasons, with nothing but torches and lamps to keep them informed. Any time we did set foot outside, it was a brief window that ended with someone dying a slow, painful death.

It might be best not to get your hopes up too much though, as Yost admits that we will be heading back to the home of Steve Zahn's Solo, who was later revealed to be Jimmy. “We do go back to Silo 17,” the showrunner revealed. “And remember, they’ve got a very big power issue there, so they don’t have a lot of light.”

While Silo certainly isn't the first show to hinder the viewing experience thanks to poor lighting (yes, we're looking at you but just barely, Game of Thrones and 'The Long Night'), it's something that, given its subject matter, can't be avoided. Yost fully accepts that it comes with the territory and asks fans to adapt to enjoy what's in store.

"Listen, I'm not going to defend it. It's just the way it plays. And sometimes stuff looks one way in a dark editing room," admitted Yost. "When we showed the first episode on a big screen in London, it looked fantastic because motion picture screens are very bright. So I just encourage everyone to crank up the brightness, and you'll see a difference."