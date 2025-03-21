Silo and Severance season 2 may have scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year on streaming

Despite housing smash hit TV shows such as Severance and Silo and a whole hoard of original movies, Apple is apparently losing a lot of money on streaming.

A new report from the Information shows that Apple is losing over $1 billion a year on streaming. The loss is mainly due to the company overspending on content. This comes after Apple TV Plus did some cutting back in 2024, where they spent around $4.5 billion on content compared to the $5 billion they were shelling out a year since the streamer launched in 2019, as stated in the report.

This comes as a bit of a surprise as many of the streamer’s new releases this year have proven to be a hit with critics and fans alike, such as Severance season 2, which has earned a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Silo season 2, which sits at 96%. Not only this, but Apple TV Plus’ next big release coming on March 26, Seth Rogan’s The Studio, has already scored an amazing 97%, with critics calling it "impeccably crafted" and "triumphantly funny."

However, the company feeding its streaming platform with bounds of expensive content will hopefully push many more subscribers to the site. This seems to be working so far, as Ben Stiller’s Severance grew the streaming service by two million subscribers in February. Severance’s second season has just come to an end, with Severance season 3 now confirmed by Apple TV Plus.

2025 as a whole may prove to be a better year for Apple as there are still many more exciting titles to come, including the Brad Pitt starrer F1 in June, which will see a theatrical release before it hits the streamer. Plus, sci-fi series Murbot is on the way this May starring Alexander Skarsgård. The show is based on Martha Wells' best-selling book series, and follows a self-hacking security construct who is drawn to vulnerable human beings.

For more, check out our lists of the best shows on Apple TV Plus and the best movies on Apple TV Plus.