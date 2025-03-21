Silo and Severance season 2 may have scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year on streaming

News
By published

Apple is reportedly losing a lot of money on streaming

Severance season 2 trailer
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Despite housing smash hit TV shows such as Severance and Silo and a whole hoard of original movies, Apple is apparently losing a lot of money on streaming.

A new report from the Information shows that Apple is losing over $1 billion a year on streaming. The loss is mainly due to the company overspending on content. This comes after Apple TV Plus did some cutting back in 2024, where they spent around $4.5 billion on content compared to the $5 billion they were shelling out a year since the streamer launched in 2019, as stated in the report.

This comes as a bit of a surprise as many of the streamer’s new releases this year have proven to be a hit with critics and fans alike, such as Severance season 2, which has earned a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Silo season 2, which sits at 96%. Not only this, but Apple TV Plus’ next big release coming on March 26, Seth Rogan’s The Studio, has already scored an amazing 97%, with critics calling it "impeccably crafted" and "triumphantly funny."

However, the company feeding its streaming platform with bounds of expensive content will hopefully push many more subscribers to the site. This seems to be working so far, as Ben Stiller’s Severance grew the streaming service by two million subscribers in February. Severance’s second season has just come to an end, with Severance season 3 now confirmed by Apple TV Plus.

2025 as a whole may prove to be a better year for Apple as there are still many more exciting titles to come, including the Brad Pitt starrer F1 in June, which will see a theatrical release before it hits the streamer. Plus, sci-fi series Murbot is on the way this May starring Alexander Skarsgård. The show is based on Martha Wells' best-selling book series, and follows a self-hacking security construct who is drawn to vulnerable human beings.

For more, check out our lists of the best shows on Apple TV Plus and the best movies on Apple TV Plus.

See more TV Shows News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Severance
The 25 best shows on Apple TV Plus to watch right now
Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2
Move over, Ted Lasso: Severance is now Apple TV Plus’s most-watched show
Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller as Drasa and Levi in The Gorge
Furiosa and Avatar star's new action sci-fi movie breaks Apple TV Plus records, becoming its biggest movie premiere ever
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Netflix expects to spend $18,000,000,000 on shows, movies, and more in 2025: "We're not anywhere near a ceiling"
Severance season 2 trailer
Severance season 2 gets a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with first reviews calling it "remarkable, unique, and mind-bending"
The cast of The Franchise
Canceled TV shows in 2025: every series that has been scrapped by Netflix, Apple, Disney Plus, and more this year
Latest in Sci-Fi Shows
Severance season 2 trailer
Silo and Severance season 2 may have scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year on streaming
Adam Scott as Mark Scout and Britt Lower as Helly Riggs during the Severance season 2 trailer.
Severance renewed for season 3 at Apple TV Plus, and Adam Scott has the perfect Lumon-style response
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance season 2
Severance season 2 finale's original script "explained more" about Lumon's agenda, but creator Dan Erickson "wanted to leave room for people to discuss"
Severance season 2 finale
There's a perfect Game of Thrones parallel in the Severance season 2 finale
Helly and Mark S in Severance season 2
Severance season 2 ending explained: What is Cold Harbor? Did Mark S save Gemma, and more questions answered
Severance
Severance season 3: Everything we know so far about the potential return of the Apple TV Plus show
Latest in News
Severance season 2 trailer
Silo and Severance season 2 may have scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year on streaming
The Summer Hikaru Died still
Netflix's new horror anime series The Summer Hikaru Died is coming this year, and it has a creepy new poster to set the tone
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
While Bethesda celebrates The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion's 19th birthday with a "Happy Anniversary" post, fans of the RPG had more in mind: "It would be perfect to... announce something"
Adam Scott as Mark Scout and Britt Lower as Helly Riggs during the Severance season 2 trailer.
Severance renewed for season 3 at Apple TV Plus, and Adam Scott has the perfect Lumon-style response
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her
Assassin's Creed Shadows looks like the success Ubisoft needed as it tops Steam charts
Cards from Zhenya&#039;s Wonder Tales
Embrace your inner bear-lover in a Baldur's Gate 3 sidequest-style tale of social turmoil in this Slavic storytelling board game, now crowdfunding
More about sci fi shows
Adam Scott as Mark Scout and Britt Lower as Helly Riggs during the Severance season 2 trailer.

Severance renewed for season 3 at Apple TV Plus, and Adam Scott has the perfect Lumon-style response
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance season 2

Severance season 2 finale's original script "explained more" about Lumon's agenda, but creator Dan Erickson "wanted to leave room for people to discuss"
The Summer Hikaru Died still

Netflix's new horror anime series The Summer Hikaru Died is coming this year, and it has a creepy new poster to set the tone
See more latest
Most Popular
The Summer Hikaru Died still
Netflix's new horror anime series The Summer Hikaru Died is coming this year, and it has a creepy new poster to set the tone
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
While Bethesda celebrates The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion's 19th birthday with a "Happy Anniversary" post, fans of the RPG had more in mind: "It would be perfect to... announce something"
Looking over the countryside in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
"I don't think AI can take away our creative voices": Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe actor thinks AI will only push people toward "human creativity"
Adam Scott as Mark Scout and Britt Lower as Helly Riggs during the Severance season 2 trailer.
Severance renewed for season 3 at Apple TV Plus, and Adam Scott has the perfect Lumon-style response
Cards from Zhenya&#039;s Wonder Tales
Embrace your inner bear-lover in a Baldur's Gate 3 sidequest-style tale of social turmoil in this Slavic storytelling board game, now crowdfunding
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her
Assassin's Creed Shadows looks like the success Ubisoft needed as it tops Steam charts
Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia!
Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried was offered the role of Gamora in the MCU, but turned it down because she thought Guardians of the Galaxy would be "Marvel's first bomb"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' first free title update is getting a showcase next week to unveil "a host" of new additions coming to the action RPG
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance season 2
Severance season 2 finale's original script "explained more" about Lumon's agenda, but creator Dan Erickson "wanted to leave room for people to discuss"
No Time to Die
Harry Potter and Spider-Man producers reportedly in talks to develop new James Bond movie