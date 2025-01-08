Severance season 2 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Apple TV Plus?
A look ahead to the Severance season 2, episode 1 release date and streaming time on Apple TV Plus in the UK and US
Severance season 2 is almost here, so we're finally set to check back in with Mark, Helly, and the rest of the Lumon crew – and get some resolution to that nail-biting season 1 cliffhanger. It's more than worth the wait for the return of one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus according to our own Severance season 2 review, which gives the new batch of episodes the full five stars.
You won't want to miss a single second of the new installment, which is why we've got everything you need to know about the Severance season 2 release schedule right here including exact dates and times. That includes a look ahead at the full episode count and a guide on how to watch the new episodes when they land, too.
Severance season 2 episode 1 release date: What time is the new episode on Apple TV Plus?
Severance season 2 episode 1 will be released on Friday, January 17, 2025 at midnight PT/3am ET. That's 8am GMT if you're in the UK.
Severance season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?
New episodes of Severance season 2 will be released every Friday from January to March 2025. Check out the full release schedule below.
- Severance season 2 episode 1 – January 17, 2025
- Severance season 2 episode 2 – January 24, 2025
- Severance season 2 episode 3 – January 31, 2025
- Severance season 2 episode 4 – February 7, 2025
- Severance season 2 episode 5 – February 14, 2025
- Severance season 2 episode 6 – February 21, 2025
- Severance season 2 episode 7 – February 28, 2025
- Severance season 2 episode 8 – March 7, 2025
- Severance season 2 episode 9 – March 14, 2025
- Severance season 2 episode 10 – March 21, 2025
How many episodes of Severance season 2 are there?
There are 10 episodes in Severance season 2, which is one more than season 1. No complaints from us.
Where can I watch Severance season 2?
Severance season 2 is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV Plus worldwide, which is where you can stream season 1 too. No matter where you are in the world, you'll need a subscription in order to tune in.
For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025.
