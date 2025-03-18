New look at Monarch season 2 drops as production on the Godzilla show wraps

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 has now wrapped filming, which means we can expect new episodes to arrive soon. The show's production company Legendary Television shared the news on social media along with a new image that shows the main cast on set.

Ren Watabe (Kentaro), Takehiro Hira (Hiroshi Randa), Kiersey Clemons (May), and Emmy-winning Shogun actress Anna Sawai (Cate Randa) are featured in the new pic, which shows part of a ruined Monarch base surrounded by trucks branded with the Apex Cybernetics logo.

The background of the image is very similar to the first look from Monarch season 2 that we got last November, with the only difference being the lead cast featuring on it. It seems like the show is not letting any secrets out at the moment, as fans wait for a first full trailer.

You can see the post and image below:

Pay no attention to the destruction in the background. That's a wrap on #Monarch Season 2. pic.twitter.com/YqwnJeyE56March 18, 2025

Monarch premiered in November 2023, receiving positive reviews and the support of Godzilla fans. The show, which is part of the Monsterverse and is set after the San Francisco battle we saw in 2014's Godzilla, explores the mysterious agency Monarch like we've never seen before. The story splits into two timelines: one, in the present day, focusing around two half-siblings looking for their father, and another, 70 years earlier, following the formation of the organization.

John Goodman, Kurt Russell, and Wyatt Russell complete the main cast of Monarch, while Prey star Amber Midthunder is one of the names joining the group for season 2.

Meanwhile, on the big screen, the Monsterverse keeps growing after the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire last year, as another sequel is currently in the works and set to arrive in cinemas in 2027.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 doesn't have a release date yet. For more, check out our picks of the best new TV shows still to come in 2024.