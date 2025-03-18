New look at Monarch season 2 drops as production on the Godzilla show wraps

News
By published

The Monsterverse show will be back on TV soon

Monarch
(Image credit: Apple)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 has now wrapped filming, which means we can expect new episodes to arrive soon. The show's production company Legendary Television shared the news on social media along with a new image that shows the main cast on set.

Ren Watabe (Kentaro), Takehiro Hira (Hiroshi Randa), Kiersey Clemons (May), and Emmy-winning Shogun actress Anna Sawai (Cate Randa) are featured in the new pic, which shows part of a ruined Monarch base surrounded by trucks branded with the Apex Cybernetics logo.

The background of the image is very similar to the first look from Monarch season 2 that we got last November, with the only difference being the lead cast featuring on it. It seems like the show is not letting any secrets out at the moment, as fans wait for a first full trailer.

You can see the post and image below:

Monarch premiered in November 2023, receiving positive reviews and the support of Godzilla fans. The show, which is part of the Monsterverse and is set after the San Francisco battle we saw in 2014's Godzilla, explores the mysterious agency Monarch like we've never seen before. The story splits into two timelines: one, in the present day, focusing around two half-siblings looking for their father, and another, 70 years earlier, following the formation of the organization.

John Goodman, Kurt Russell, and Wyatt Russell complete the main cast of Monarch, while Prey star Amber Midthunder is one of the names joining the group for season 2.

Meanwhile, on the big screen, the Monsterverse keeps growing after the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire last year, as another sequel is currently in the works and set to arrive in cinemas in 2027.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 doesn't have a release date yet. For more, check out our picks of the best new TV shows still to come in 2024.

See more TV Shows News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn in No One Will Save You
Last of Us season 2's Abby joins the cast of Godzilla x Kong sequel
Creature Commandos
DC is fast-tracking Creature Commandos season 2 after overwhelmingly positive reaction to season 1
King Kong wrestling a giant squid monster
The Monsterverse expands with Return to Skull Island, a comic tying into Netflix's King Kong-centric animated series
A screenshot of Godzilla destroying a city in Japan during the movie Godzilla Minus One.
Godzilla Minus One director says writing on the highly anticipated sequel is underway and this time it will have a bigger budget
Fallout season 2: Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in Prime Video&#039;s show, Fallout.
Fallout season 2 release date speculation, cast, news, and everything we know so far
Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Toranaga
Shogun season 2 scripts are now complete, as production on the hit show aims to being this fall
Latest in Sci-Fi Shows
Monarch
New look at Monarch season 2 drops as production on the Godzilla show wraps
Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2
The first teaser for the Severance season 2 finale episode hints at one of the biggest mysteries of the show
Star Wars Visions anime
First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper
Blade Runner 2099 will feel more like the original than Denis Villeneuve's version, says star
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says "there's conversations" about who could eventually replace him: "I won't go back a third time"
Latest in News
Hollow Knight
6 years and 1 prolonged delay later, Xbox is still calling "incredible" Hollow Knight: Silksong one of its "upcoming games"
Xenosaga Episode 2
A canon spin-off of beloved JRPG series Xenosaga was once feared to be lost media, but 21 years later, it's been preserved and is finally getting a fan translation
Monarch
New look at Monarch season 2 drops as production on the Godzilla show wraps
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Two Skells flying around a lush green area in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.
Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is tied with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 as the 3rd highest-rated game of the year on Metacritic so far
A brightened screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Monolith Productions Wonder Woman game.
Even as costs spiralled to $100m, founder of shuttered Wonder Woman studio says "I don't think I ever really considered the possibility that it would shut down one day"
More about sci fi shows
Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2

The first teaser for the Severance season 2 finale episode hints at one of the biggest mysteries of the show
Star Wars Visions anime

First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper

Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy

The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
See more latest
Most Popular
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Xenosaga Episode 2
A canon spin-off of beloved JRPG series Xenosaga was once feared to be lost media, but 21 years later, it's been preserved and is finally getting a fan translation
Hollow Knight
6 years and 1 prolonged delay later, Xbox is still calling "incredible" Hollow Knight: Silksong one of its "upcoming games"
Brennan Lee Mulligan smiling and shaking his fists
"I'm not trying to escape s**t": Brennan Lee Mulligan on why D&D isn't escapism to him
Two Skells flying around a lush green area in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.
Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is tied with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 as the 3rd highest-rated game of the year on Metacritic so far
Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2
The first teaser for the Severance season 2 finale episode hints at one of the biggest mysteries of the show
Ark 2
After months of radio silence regarding Ark 2, Studio Wildcard finally makes mention of the upcoming survival game sequel once more
A brightened screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Monolith Productions Wonder Woman game.
Even as costs spiralled to $100m, founder of shuttered Wonder Woman studio says "I don't think I ever really considered the possibility that it would shut down one day"
The Simpsons
Disney Plus is adding a channel that plays The Simpsons 24/7 - and this is exactly what the world needs right now
Space Marine 2 4K texture pack shots
Saber CEO knew Space Marine 2 would be a success after playing it for over 300 hours, but he was still surprised when it sold 6 million copies