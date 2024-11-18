Apple TV’s Godzilla spin-off Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 gets first look as production is now officially underway

We have our first look at Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 thanks to a new image shared by production company Legendary Television, which also officially confirms that production is still underway.

The new pic, captioned "Greetings from Skull Island", keeps things pretty cryptic. It shows part of a Monarch base looking quite worse for wear and surrounded by trucks branded with the Apex Cybernetics logo.

Greetings from Skull Island. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is in production. pic.twitter.com/9myvBa2zKpNovember 18, 2024

Following on from 2014's Godzilla and the fallout of the battle in San Francisco, the show follows two timelines: one, in the present day, which centers around two half-siblings and their missing father's connection to Monarch, and another, starting 70 years earlier, which follows the formation of the organization. And, of course, there's plenty of Titan action too.

The cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' first season included Shogun's Anna Sawai, John Goodman, Kurt Russell, and Wyatt Russell, while Prey star Amber Midthunder is joining the cast for season 2. Season 1 premiered in November 2023 to positive reviews.

The latest installment in the Monsterverse was this year's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens, which follows the titular mighty pair as they're forced to put their differences aside and fight together against a common foe. A sequel is currently in the works, which is set to hit the big screen in 2027.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 doesn't have a release date yet.