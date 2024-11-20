Netflix's record-breaking sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland gets season 3 release window, almost 3 years after its last season

After being renewed back in 2023, Netflix has finally released an update on its hit sci-fi thriller series Alice in Borderland. The show, which is based on Haro Aso's beloved manga, will be returning for season 3 in 2025.

The Japanese series stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as two people living in an abandoned Tokyo. In order to stay in the city, they must extend their visas by winning a series of dangerous games. If they don't, execution awaits…

Season 1 first debuted on Netflix in December 2020 to rave reviews, before a second season was released in December 2022. Alice in Borderland season 2 also went onto break records for the streamer, setting the bar for the most hours viewed in a week for a Japanese series after it debuted to 61.2 million viewing hours.

Details about what will happen in season 3 are still pretty thin on the ground, and much of the manga has been adapted so far. However, it seems pretty likely that the Joker card will play into the upcoming episodes after it was teased in the final scene of season 2. This alludes to the Joker character who we've yet to meet in the show.

As well as the returning stars, director Shinsuke Sato will also be back for season 3 of the thriller. Fans have been reacting to the news, with one writing on Twitter: "One of my favorite series on Netflix." Another added, "Underrated series this one" while a third tweeted: "Oh nice, that's sooner than thought we'd get it!"

