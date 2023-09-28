One of Netflix's biggest Japanese shows has finally been renewed for season 3

Alice in Borderland is officially returning for a long-awaited third installment. Netflix announced the news of season 3 last night, sharing a short clip of a Joker card falling through the air on their official Twitter account . "The game will now commence," some text reads as a large number '3' flashes on-screen.

This will be a welcome update for viewers, as the news has been a long time coming. Season 2 was announced just two weeks after season 1 premiered in December 2020, but it's been more than nine months between season 2's release in December 2022 and yesterday's season 3 announcement.

Set in an abandoned version of Tokyo, Alice in Borderland sees people forced to participate in dangerous games, the difficulty of which is demonstrated by different playing cards, that enable them to extend their 'visas' in the city – and stay alive for longer in an attempt to get back to the real world.

When their visas expire, players are executed by lasers that are shot from the sky. Starring Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, the show is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso.

Season 1 spent eight weeks in the streamer's global top 10 for non-English-language TV shows and reached the TV top 10 in 77 countries. Season 2 spent five weeks in the global chart and reached the top 10 in 92 countries.

