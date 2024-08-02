Elliot Page teases how the characters are "trying to rebuild their lives" in The Umbrella Academy season 4

Netflix's hit sci-fi show The Umbrella Academy is nearing an end, with the fourth and final season streaming from August 8. The show follows seven super-powered adoptive siblings born to women who weren't pregnant before giving birth. The group face world-ending threats while having to navigate their often dysfunctional relationships with each other.

Speaking of dysfunction, Elliot Page (who plays Viktor, one of the siblings) has teased how the characters feel about each other at the start of the upcoming season. At the end of season 3, the Hargreeves siblings found themselves in an alternate dimension with no powers. The new episodes will see them trying to adjust to that monumental change.

"We're all very separated," Page explains to GamesRadar+ of where we find the siblings at the start of the new season. He elaborates that the characters are "at various points and stages of trying to rebuild their lives, essentially".

With the group having to face a new threat, it won't remain that way for long. "We end up back together, of course," Page adds. "At the beginning there's just a lot of distance."

This season marks the end of the series, so we'll have to see if the siblings will finally work out their differences before the finale.

Starring alongside Page in the final season are Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Justin H. Min and Aidan Gallagher, as well as Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Ritu Arya.

All six episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 4 stream on Netflix from August 8.