The Electric State post-credits scene: does the Russo brothers' new Netflix movie have a post-credits scene?

Netflix’s newest sci-fi adventure The Electric State is here, plunging viewers into an alternate '90s where a robot vs human war leaves the US in a technological apocalypse. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie stars Millie Bobby Brown as an orphaned teen whose life is turned upside down when a robot named Cosmo convinces her that he has been inhabited by her brother who she thought had died in a tragic car accident long ago. With Cosmo by her side, she ventures across the US and enlists the help of an ex-soldier turned smuggler (Chris Pratt) and his robot buddy (Anthony Mackie) to find her real human brother.

The Electric State is packed with technological action that leads to one tense battle. But is the final fight followed by a cheeky post credits scene? As an audience, we have learned to stay past the credits to see if we can get one final squeeze out of a movie. On the big screen, blockbusters tend to have at least one post-credits scene, but films that go straight to streaming are less likely to do so.

Although it is not common for Netflix originals to feature post-credits scenes due to the nature of streaming, this movie is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, which is linked to other novels by the writer. In this regard, it wouldn't be surprising if the Russos’ new movie did include a little tease at the end.

So does The Electric State have a post-credits scene? For the answer, simply keep reading on, so you can be sure if it's worth sticking around before you dive into the rest of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix.

Does The Electric State have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Netflix)

No, The Electric State does not have a post-credits scene. This isn't particularly surprising, as Netflix isn't really known for adding post-credits teases after the credits roll, as the streamer is usually too busy recommending which movie to watch next.

However, although there is no post-credits scene, there is one final moment that suggests that Brown’s heroine Michelle and her brother Christopher’s story may not be over. At the very end of the movie, when Cosmo is lying in a scrapheap, we see the robot sit up and turn his head to the side. See our guide to The Electric State’s ending explained for more on that.

The lack of a post-credits scene could be due to The Electric State being a standalone movie, just as Stålenhag’s novel is. However, the author has created other graphic novels which share the same lore, so maybe the Russos will set their sight on one of those next.

The Electric State it out now on Netflix. Before you tune in, make sure to read our The Electric State review first. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and keep up with the upcoming movies heading your way.