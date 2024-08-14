The Bear star’s new sci-fi with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score debuts first trailer that looks like Groundhog Day meets Everything Everywhere All at Once

Omni Loop - Official Trailer | Starring Mary-Louise Parker, Ayo Edebiri | In theaters September 20 - YouTube Watch On

New sci-fi comedy Omni Loop has debuted its first trailer, and it looks like a moving take on the time-loop trope. The new movie stars Mary-Louise Parker as quantum physicist Zoya who gets stuck in a loop when she finds a black hole growing in her chest.

With only a week to live, she finds herself returning to the past in the hope of a cure, which is where she meets gifted student Paula (played by The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri). Together, the pair team up to try and save her life, as well as unlock the mysteries of time travel.

The new trailer teases the equally moving and comedic tone of the movie, which has led to comparisons to movies like Groundhog Day and Everything Everywhere All At Once. "This has all happened before, so many times before," Zoya explains before taking a pill that allows her to travel back in time from her deathbed.

Omni Loop is written, directed, and edited by Bernardo Britto and debuted earlier in 2024 at South by Southwest festival. Early reviews have been very positive, landing the film a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 11 critics.

"History repeats itself in this ingenious but surprisingly heartfelt sci-fi," says Deadline’s Damon Wise. "Sometimes, in film and in life, the greatest gifts are the ones you don’t expect yet were there all along. Omni Loop is this in beautiful, bittersweet action," Collider’s Chase Hutchinson writes.

"Writer-director Bernardo Britto’s latest is one of those lo-fi sci-fi movies that weaves the impossible into the mundane texture of everyday life," adds Katie Rife from indieWire. Brian Tallerico at RogerEbert.com calls it "a really well-done piece of sci-fi storytelling".

Omni Loop is released on September 20. For more upcoming movies, check out our guides to 2024 movie release dates.