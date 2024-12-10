Netflix's new #1 movie is a sci-fi thriller that stars Megan Fox as an AI robot - and it has a pretty divisive Rotten Tomatoes score

Subservience has arrived on Netflix - and while it's currently sitting at number one on the charts, people seem to be pretty split on how they feel about it.

The sci-fi pic, directed by S.K Dale from a screenplay penned by Will Honley and April Maguire, stars Megan Fox as an AI robot that starts off sweet and helpful to a family with a sick mother before gaining sentience and becoming a little hostile a la Blumhouse's M3GAN. The cast includes Michele Morrone, Madeline Zoma, Matilda Firth, and Andrew Whipp. Dale previously worked with Fox on the horror-action flick Til Death, which had a limited theatrical run in 2021.

Subservience was released in September, but spent the week climbing the Netflix charts before hitting no. 1., knocking newly released animated pic That Christmas down to the no. 2 spot. The movie currently sits at a 50% critics rating and a 48% audience score, which more or less tells us that viewers either loved it or adamantly hated it.

One positive review praised Fox's performance, writing that the actor "puts an alluring stamp on her star power in this thought-provoking, heated thriller about the future of robots and AI." The Guardian, however, gave it 2 out of 5 stars, and commented that, "if only the film were a little bit smarter and less predictable, it might have had a chance of becoming a cult classic."

