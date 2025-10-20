Horizon Zero Dawn live action movie gets release window along with an exciting filming update

The live-action adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn just got a major update, with the movie set to start filming next year for a planned 2027 release. Earlier this year, Sony announced that the film was in "early stages", and now we finally have confirmation that the project is moving forward, although the company is still looking for a director.

The information came from a legal document from Sony's lawsuit against Tencent over Light of Motiram, obtained by The Game Post, where PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash revealed that the Horizon Zero Dawn on-screen adaptation already has a working script and plans are in motion for a 2026 shoot.

These are great news for fans of the award-winning video game, which revolves around a young hunter named Aloy who, in a dystopian future controlled by deadly machines, embarks on a journey to discover her past.

Sony's Columbia Pictures is in charge of the upcoming adaptation, having previously delivered other successful video game movies including Tom Holland's Uncharted in 2022, and Gran Turismo in 2023. Sony is also responsible for HBO's critically-acclaimed live-action series The Last of Us, with season 3 now in the works.

An adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn was previously intended for Netflix, announced back in 2022 with The Umbrella Academy showrunner, Steve Blackman, set to develop the story. It was ultimately scrapped, however, with Sony developing a movie instead at Columbia.

Despite the latest announcement, we still don't know who will star in the film, as the studio is now actively looking for a director to helm the project.

Horizon Zero Dawn joins a long list of upcoming video game adaptations on the big screen, which includes next year's Super Mario Bros Galaxy Movie, and the sequels Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and Mortal Kombat 2.

