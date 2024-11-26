Henry Cavill's live-action Voltron movie adds some unlikely cast members as director promises it will "stay true to the heart and the spirit" of the original series

Henry Cavill's live-action adaptation of Voltron has announced some exciting (and surprising) new members to the cast.

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, British singer Rita Ora, and Cruel Intentions' John Kim are joining the movie, although their roles have not been revealed yet.

Cavill and young Scottish actor Daniel Quinn-Toye, who was Tom Holland's understudy during his West End run of Romeo and Juliet, were previously announced as part of the cast.

In a video message released during VoltCon (via Deadline), Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber told fans he wants to "make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron".

"In this film, we're going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots. We've reimagined Voltron for the live-action world, but we're going to stay true to those iconic elements that you love, that I love. And I'm so excited to share it with you," he added.

The original 1984 Voltron series follows a team of five young space explorers who join forces to form a super robot known as Voltron. It was followed by an spin-off series in 1998 (Voltron: The Third Dimension), a sequel in 2011 (Voltron Force), and a Netflix reboot in 2016 (Voltron: Legendary Defender).

Now, for the first time, the story will have a live-action movie adaptation, and we couldn't be more excited to see this iconic animated series reimagined for the big screen.

Details of the plot are still under wraps, as the filming is set to start in Australia very soon.

Voltron has yet to announce a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.