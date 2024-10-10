Henry Cavill to star in live-action Voltron movie from Red Notice director

Henry Cavill is set to star in the first-ever live-action Voltron movie (and I'm still over the moon that a live-action Voltron movie is even happening).

No word yet on who Cavill will be playing, but he joins newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye who was Tom Holland's understudy during his West End run of Romeo and Juliet (H/T The Hollywood Reporter).

Voltron, an adaptation of several different anime series, premiered back in 1984 and follows a team of five young space explorers who – each in their own respective spacecraft – join together to form a super robot known as Voltron. Despite being the top-rated syndicated children's show during its initial run, it still remains one of the most underrated animated action series – and it's a mystery as to why it's taken this long to adapt it for the big screen.

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed Netflix's Red Notice, is set to helm the pic. Thurber penned the script with Ellen Shanman.

Cavill is no stranger to starring in franchises, as he was DC's Superman for almost a decade, as well as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's live-action adaptation of The Witcher for three seasons. He's also set to star in a series based on the tabletop game Warhammer, and lead a reboot of the '80s fantasy movie Highlander.

Voltron does not have a release date, though it's set to begin filming in Australia soon. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our complete list of movie release dates.