Henry Cavill says his upcoming Highlander reboot from John Wick director is "extraordinary", and won't play it safe

The Henry Cavill-led Highlander reboot has taken a while to get off the ground, but the former Superman star is promising big things. Helmed by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski, it follows an immortal Scottish swordsman who must battle to save humanity.

"I am a Highlander fan, they’re great fun movies," Cavill said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Obviously I watched them when I was a lot younger and have since rewatched, but also the TV show. I really enjoyed the lore behind it, that sense of a tragic warrior with more of a story to tell than a cool guy with a sword, doing cool things, and this goes even deeper into that."

The franchise kicked off in 1986 with a movie starring Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, the titular Highlander. Since then it’s spawned several sequels, two TV shows, animated adaptations, and comic books. The new reboot was first announced back in 2021 and is expected to start filming this year.

"What they’ve done so far and we’re doing with the development of the script is extraordinary, I think people are going to be really, really pleased," Cavill added. "Big swings are important, you play it safe, you’re going to just go, 'Eh, I suppose it’s fine?" but if you take a big swing, people love it or they hate it."

Cavill has got a busy schedule ahead, with his latest film Argylle out now, tentative plans for an Argylle sequel in the works, his Warhammer 40,000 franchise in the works, and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare out very soon too.

For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to all of the 2024 movie release dates to add to your calendar.