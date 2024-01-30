Henry Cavill recruits a team of Nazi hunters in first trailer for Guy Ritchie's new spy movie

The trailer for Henry Cavill's new movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is here, and it looks seriously fun.

Directed and co-written by Guy Ritchie, the film is inspired by a real life special forces team who operated during World War 2. Called the Special Operations Executive, the elite group was founded by Winston Churchill to help in the fight against the Nazis. Known for their irregular warfare tactics and "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques, they became the basis for modern black ops teams.

In the new trailer, we see Cavill's agent recruited for a secret mission, as he brings in his team of "mad" compatriots. In a Ocean's Eleven-style team up, they all come together to take down the Nazis with some unusual methods...

Cavill stars alongside a stacked cast including Reacher star Alan Ritchson, Ambulance's Eiza González, The Gentleman's Henry Golding, and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning's Cary Elwes. Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Freddie Fox all also star.

Teasing the new movie on Instagram, Cavill called it "an experience that will last forever in memory". The former Superman and The Witcher actor added: "Guy creates happiness on his set, it's a joyful place to be, full of laughter and japes and jests. The crew and cast's approach and personality is key in this. Everyone, without fail, was able to enjoy themselves while also working hard and being exceptional."

The movie marks a reunion for Cavill and Ritchie, who previously worked together on The Man from U.N.C.L.E. back in 2015. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released in theaters on April 19.

For more, check out our guide to the best action movies of all time, as well as our predictions for the next James Bond.