First reactions to Parasite director's new delayed sci-fi movie Mickey 17 say it's "worth the wait" and praise Robert Pattinson’s "brilliant performance"

News
By
published

It looks like director Bong Joon-ho has done it again

Mickey 17
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Following its world premiere, the first set of reactions to Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi flick Mickey 17 are in, and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

"MICKEY 17 is Bong Joon Ho’s playground for political parody. A bullseye incision of capitalist greed and environmental imperialism delivered with urgency," said The Rolling Tape’s Danny Jarabek. While Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar said, "MICKEY 17 is equal parts sci-fi drama and political satire."

It looks like Robert Pattinson’s performance in the read role as Mickey Barnes is a stand out for many as Mia Pflüger writes that the star "solidifies again as one of our most interesting actors." And Fanfango writer Erik Davis echoes, "Robert Pattinson further proves why he is one of the best, most versatile actors working today."

But, of course, many have been celebrating director Joon-ho’s return to the screen after releasing his Academy Award-winning picture Parasite in 2019. GamesRadar+ writer Emily Murray said, "Director Bong Joon Ho follows up Parasite with the zany Mickey 17 – a thrilling, unexpected sci-fi drama which feels incredibly urgent to today’s world."

Similarly, The Rolling Tapes’ Bryan Sudfield said, "Bong Joon-ho reminds us again why he’s one of the great modern auteurs with the long-awaited Mickey 17 A gut-busting sci-fi black comedy that slowly transitions into a terrifying political satire." Check out more reactions below.

Based on the 2022 novel by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Pattinson as a "disposable employee" who "is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim," as reads the synopsis. "After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact."

The movie feels like it's a long time coming as it was originally set to release in March 2024 but was pushed back to 2025 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, before finally landing on a March 2025 release date. The cast includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Holliday Grainger, and Anamaria Vartolomei.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on March 7. For more, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies, or keep up with the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.

See more Movies News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

More about sci fi movies
A screenshot of Godzilla destroying a city in Japan during the movie Godzilla Minus One.

Godzilla Minus One director says writing on the highly anticipated sequel is underway and this time it will have a bigger budget
Furiosa

After Sigourney Weaver said she should be in Avatar, Anya Taylor-Joy says it's her "dream" to be Na'vi: "I watched that movie eight times in a row once"
Invisible Woman in her Marvel Rivals character reveal trailer, surrounded by projectiles

After walking back on Marvel Rivals' mid-season rank reset, NetEase Games is also adjusting ranked rewards to give you more time to grab the free Invisible Woman skin
See more latest
See comments