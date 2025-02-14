First reactions to Parasite director's new delayed sci-fi movie Mickey 17 say it's "worth the wait" and praise Robert Pattinson’s "brilliant performance"

Following its world premiere, the first set of reactions to Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi flick Mickey 17 are in, and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

"MICKEY 17 is Bong Joon Ho’s playground for political parody. A bullseye incision of capitalist greed and environmental imperialism delivered with urgency," said The Rolling Tape’s Danny Jarabek. While Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar said, "MICKEY 17 is equal parts sci-fi drama and political satire."

It looks like Robert Pattinson’s performance in the read role as Mickey Barnes is a stand out for many as Mia Pflüger writes that the star "solidifies again as one of our most interesting actors." And Fanfango writer Erik Davis echoes, "Robert Pattinson further proves why he is one of the best, most versatile actors working today."

But, of course, many have been celebrating director Joon-ho’s return to the screen after releasing his Academy Award-winning picture Parasite in 2019. GamesRadar+ writer Emily Murray said, "Director Bong Joon Ho follows up Parasite with the zany Mickey 17 – a thrilling, unexpected sci-fi drama which feels incredibly urgent to today’s world."

Similarly, The Rolling Tapes’ Bryan Sudfield said, "Bong Joon-ho reminds us again why he’s one of the great modern auteurs with the long-awaited Mickey 17 A gut-busting sci-fi black comedy that slowly transitions into a terrifying political satire." Check out more reactions below.

#Mickey17: Bong Joon Ho really doesn’t miss. A vicious commentary on the state of things in the world. The lengths we will go to survive in a capitalist existence will have you signing up to be an ‘Expendable.’ Mark Ruffalo is on fire in this, an even bigger & wilder performance… pic.twitter.com/c10QgQCBXDFebruary 14, 2025

New Bong Joon Ho is coming out. Mickey 17.It’s hilarious, wild, sometimes genuinely heartbreaking and a perfect allegory for the hellscape stage of capitalism we’re in right now. pic.twitter.com/ojOYk3fdktFebruary 13, 2025

Director Bong does it again! #Mickey17 is mind blowing, hilarious, and his most epic film to date! Weird, smart, and wonderful, with a stellar dual performance from Robert Pattinson, and brilliant turns from Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo! @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/z13dgiai9aFebruary 13, 2025

#Mickey17 is weird, twisted, and what I love about Bong Joon-Ho's work. Truly some of the most out there storytelling there is but it is a hard hitting look at colonization, consumerism, and more. Plus you can never have "too many" Robert Pattinsons pic.twitter.com/pa2AQG6OtxFebruary 13, 2025

Based on the 2022 novel by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Pattinson as a "disposable employee" who "is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim," as reads the synopsis. "After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact."

The movie feels like it's a long time coming as it was originally set to release in March 2024 but was pushed back to 2025 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, before finally landing on a March 2025 release date. The cast includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Holliday Grainger, and Anamaria Vartolomei.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on March 7. For more, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies, or keep up with the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.