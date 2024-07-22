Alien: Romulus has a perfect Easter egg from the best Alien game

After director Fede Alvarez cited the game as a major influence on the film, fans think they've spotted an Easter egg from Alien: Isolation in the newest trailer for Alien: Romulus – and Alvarez has taken to Twitter to confirm they were right.

"If while watching #AlienRomulus, you see one of these (and there are many…) what do you think it means?" Alvarez posted to Twitter alongside a photo of a phone booth labeled "Emergency." The phone booth is none other than the save point in Alien: Isolation. Eagle-eyed fans noticed it for a brief moment in the new trailer, located off to the side as the main characters walk through a dark hallway.

"That’s actually nuts, I was literally playing the game just the other day and thinking 'it would be awesome to see the save station as an Easter egg in Romulus,'" One fan wrote. "Those crazy bastards really did it."

If while watching #AlienRomulus , you see one of these (and there are many…) what do you think it means? pic.twitter.com/Paq6NCizsZJuly 20, 2024

Alien: Isolation was released back in 2014, and follows the daughter of protagonist Ellen Ripley as she investigates the disappearance of her mother aboard the space station Sevastopol. It still ranks among the best horror games ever made.

Romulus, the latest installment in the Alien franchise, is set between the events of the original film and the 1986 sequel Aliens. The cast includes Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Alvarez directs from a script he penned with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues.

Alien: Romulus is set to hit theaters on August 16.