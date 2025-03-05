6 years after Avengers: Endgame, Chris Pratt talks reuniting with the Russo brothers for new Netflix movie The Electric State: "I have much more responsibilities in this film than I had in the Avengers movies"
Exclusive: Chris Pratt talks playing Keats in the Russo brothers' new Netflix film
Chris Pratt has reunited with the Russo brothers after six years for The Electric State, a new Netflix sci-fi movie set in a dystopian version of our world. In this alternate history, sentient robots tried to rise up against humanity in protest of mistreatment, but were ultimately defeated.
Based on Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel of the same name, the movie follows Millie Bobby Brown's Michelle, who is on a quest to find her brother – and is helped along the way by Pratt's smuggler and former soldier Keats.
Pratt, of course, worked with the Russos on 2018's Infinity War and 2019's Endgame, playing Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, in both movies. Was this latest collaboration any different after so many years?
"Between the two films I worked, I think, a total of 20 or 21 days, and so I was very much a supporting cast member in those films," Pratt tells GamesRadar+ over Zoom. "So my experience working with them was limited, although I even remember back then how collaborative they were, bringing me in – the Russo brothers and both [Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, who are also the writers of The Electric State – talking to me about my input on the character and the various types of dialogue I can imagine him saying back in the Avengers.
"So when it came to this movie, I knew there was a collaborative effort," he continues. "It was just really an awesome opportunity to do that to a higher degree, given I have much more responsibilities in this film than I had in the Avengers movies, so it was absolutely incredible, and it was everything I really hoped it would be, and I'd be honored to work with them again."
Time will tell if Pratt will reprise his Marvel role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are both being directed by the Russo brothers.
The Electric State arrives on Netflix this March 14. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream now.
