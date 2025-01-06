26 years after he turned down The Matrix, Will Smith teases an upcoming reboot where he will star as Neo: "Wake up, Will"

Will Smith posted a cryptic video to his personal Instagram account teasing a possible turn as Neo in a reimagining of the first Matrix film - and we are so here for it.

Smith uploaded the video with no other details or caption, but the text in the video reads: "In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it would be a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo? Wake up, Will..." Check out the video below.

It's quite possibly one of my favorite pieces of pop culture lore: Will Smith turned down The Matrix, with the role of Neo going to Keanu Reeves, not knowing it would go on to become not only a blockbuster sci-fi hit but arguably one of the most important movies in cinematic history. Written and directed by the Wachowskis, the film spawned three sequels: The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Matrix Resurrections – the latter of which premiered some 17 years later in 2021.

Smith opted to star in Barry Sonnenfeld's Wild Wild West, opposite Kevin Kline and Salma Hayek, which was ultimately a critical and commercial failure (thought I do love the "Wild Wild West" song that Smith recorded for it).

Given that this announcement was teased in early January ahead of the Super Bowl, it's possible that the announcement is for a Super Bowl commercial rather than an upcoming film. Still, a girl can dream.

The Matrix is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.